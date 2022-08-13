Prashant Aggarwal Sells 122,636 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $613.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 140.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 900,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 139,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 84.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.