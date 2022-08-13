Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells 14,076 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

