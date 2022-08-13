Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

