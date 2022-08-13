Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
