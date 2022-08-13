StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Up 0.2 %

PCTI stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $89.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PCTEL by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

