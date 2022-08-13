Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $757,213.25 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Confluent Price Performance
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
Featured Articles
