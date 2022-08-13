Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $757,213.25 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.