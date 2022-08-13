Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $757,213.25 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

About Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

