Eric Michael Lardy Sells 530 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,369.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,367.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,746,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.