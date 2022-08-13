SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $836,700.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

SEIC opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

