Christopher Tutton Sells 8,055 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

