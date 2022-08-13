626 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Everbridge by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Everbridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Barclays reduced their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge



Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

