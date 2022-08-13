Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

NYSE:CFR opened at $136.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

