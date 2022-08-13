Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,505 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

