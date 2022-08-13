Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 456 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $60.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67.

