Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Tidewater worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 60,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,158,535.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE TDW opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.