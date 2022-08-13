Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Organogenesis worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,142,000 after buying an additional 994,333 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 29.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,650,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 380,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Organogenesis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORGO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348,027 shares in the company, valued at $321,072,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,072,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 80,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $475,784.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,745 shares of company stock worth $3,989,066. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

