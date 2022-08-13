Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,451 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.