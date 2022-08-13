Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 323,754 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

