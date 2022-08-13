Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dufry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Dufry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

