Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Arteris Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of AIP opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $267.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arteris news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $180,828.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $383,850. 48.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

