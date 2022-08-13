Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.