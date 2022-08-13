International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPCFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

