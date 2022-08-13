National Bank Financial Lowers E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

OTCMKTS EICCF opened at 6.75 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a one year low of 4.41 and a one year high of 7.18.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

