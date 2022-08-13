National Bank Financial Lowers E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.00.
E Automotive Price Performance
OTCMKTS EICCF opened at 6.75 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a one year low of 4.41 and a one year high of 7.18.
E Automotive Company Profile
