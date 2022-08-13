AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $10.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 58.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 173.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in AudioEye by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.