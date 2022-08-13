Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells 43,379 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,223,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

