AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

AAON Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,877 shares of company stock worth $1,983,909 in the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AAON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AAON by 29.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AAON by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

