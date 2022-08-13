Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 75,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $618.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 154.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dorian LPG by 77.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dorian LPG by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

