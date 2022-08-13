FY2027 Earnings Forecast for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Issued By Oppenheimer

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
127619 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
