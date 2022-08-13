FY2027 Earnings Forecast for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Issued By Oppenheimer

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance

127619 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.