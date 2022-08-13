SVB Leerink Raises AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $29.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

