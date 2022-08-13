FY2027 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Decreased by Analyst

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

MDNA opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

