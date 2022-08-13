Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.17.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

