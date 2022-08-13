Barclays Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $150.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,172 shares of company stock valued at $394,943. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

