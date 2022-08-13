Morgan Stanley Trims Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Target Price to €58.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.80.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.51. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

