JMP Securities Trims AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Target Price to $5.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AdTheorent Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ADTH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdTheorent Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AdTheorent by 132.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 113,129 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.