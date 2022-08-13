JMP Securities Trims AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Target Price to $5.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
AdTheorent Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of ADTH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.90.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.