Credit Suisse Group Trims AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price to $34.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 2.4 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of -1.12. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Insider Activity

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 64,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $484,087.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,580,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,852,272.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 64,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $484,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,580,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,852,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 319,460 shares of company stock worth $2,193,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.