AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.68. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in AC Immune by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.