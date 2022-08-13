Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WWW opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

