Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,624 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after buying an additional 3,010,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after buying an additional 2,481,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after buying an additional 2,321,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

