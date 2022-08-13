Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$18.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development traded as low as C$13.06 and last traded at C$13.21. Approximately 190,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 872,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,986.59. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,986.59. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,744,532.45. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $407,300 and sold 207,787 shares worth $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3900002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

