Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,821 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

