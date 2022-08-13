InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,038 ($60.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4,233.61. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,636.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,870.17.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

