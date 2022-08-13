ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

ASGN stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.99. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. ASGN’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ASGN by 13.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

