Analyzing Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sauer Energy and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valaris $1.23 billion 3.08 -$4.50 billion $0.61 82.79

This table compares Sauer Energy and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sauer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Sauer Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Sauer Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

