TMD Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

