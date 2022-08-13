Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 5.79, but opened at 6.11. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 6.16, with a volume of 25,949 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 16.45.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 21.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

