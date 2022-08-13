NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.10

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.96.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
