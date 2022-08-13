NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.10

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth $45,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

