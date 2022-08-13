Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. The business had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,061,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.