Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.58. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 31,327 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock worth $11,639,593. 30.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.