Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.29

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 2796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

