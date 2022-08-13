MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.50. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 9,261 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

MoneyLion Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

