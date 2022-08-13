Morgan Stanley Cuts Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target to $20.00

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
XLO stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.22. Equities research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
