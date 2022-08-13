Morgan Stanley Cuts Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target to $20.00

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

XLO stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.22. Equities research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xilio Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $23,063,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,428,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.