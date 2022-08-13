HC Wainwright Lowers VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target to $1.50

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of VYNE opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125,345 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

